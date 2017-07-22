SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Christmas in July is a false start we just don't need

Christmas in July has yet to catch on in South Africa. But it probably will. For years now, retailers have strung twinkly lights and cheery decorations in their stores from October, extending the spending season by almost two months.

In the past few years, some big-name retailers have offered South Africans their own version of Black Friday - a tradition in the US on the day after Thanksgiving when stores sell merchandise at cut prices. We are familiar with images of consumers there queuing outside stores, waiting for the doors to open and then, in a frenzy, fighting over television sets.

There is also Cyber Monday, which comes shortly after Black Friday — a bid to get people to spend online.

These retail events suggest that Father's Day in June, Mother's Day in May and Valentine's Day in February no longer offer retailers sufficient income.

Now, Christmas in July, which is not a new concept but is gaining traction, could offer retailers the opportunity to spur spending over the mid-year slump, or so they may think.

During Christmas in July in the UK, retailers unveil their Christmas merchandise in the hope of whetting consumer appetites well ahead of the big event — not only an important occasion for those who celebrate but essential for retailers' bottom line.

May retail sales data from Statistics SA this week showed an improvement, but it is not enough to warrant cracking open the champagne, and retailers know it.

However, the risk of encouraging consumers to start planning Christmas almost six months before the celebration is that they can spread their gift-buying over several months and stockpile — it's worked for me for years — which means spending in that critical twelfth month could be disappointing.

This is particularly the case when stretched consumers have to trim spending on non-essentials. With a strong performance in food and pharmaceuticals sales in May, and weak spending on clothes and furniture, this trend is already evident.

Dribs and drabs of Christmas spending over six months could backfire for retailers. They are likely to benefit more from pent-up demand and then a rush of buying before Christmas as shoppers get caught up in the frenzy, believing that, if they do not buy that R100 fruit cake, Christmas Day will just not be the same.

Give consumers time to weigh up their expenditure and do some bargain-hunting, and those cakes may just not sell.

To retailers in South Africa who may be toying with the idea of going big with Christmas in July: please don't. It will wear very thin, very quickly.

As much as Christmas is a special time for many, when it is over and the excesses of imbibing and gifting — to use a word I despise — are done, it is a relief.

I have a new strategy for Christmas this year: regifting - another rather precious word, but it best describes the presents my family will be receiving. Things I no longer need but would look fine on their bookshelf, coffee table or mantelpiece.

The advantage is that, if I decide that, after all, I rather like that decorative bowl I gave my sister, I can ask her to regift it to me the following year.

