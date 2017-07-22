ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The high cost of data is holding economy back
A quarter of smartphone users in South Africa have a mechanism to access the internet, but cannot afford to do so
It's a common fallacy that lack of investment is a key obstacle to internet growth in South Africa. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that price rather than infrastructure is the problem.
The Internet Access in South Africa 2017 research report, released this week by World Wide Worx and Dark Fibre Africa, shows that the four major mobile network operators have, between them, invested more than R30-billion in infrastructure in their last financial year.
To put this in context, the spending by the government on the massive infrastructure built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup was put at R33-billion. While many of the stadiums built then have become white elephants, the improvements in transport infrastructure have been a lasting legacy. Improved highways, airports and specific projects such as the Gautrain and rapid bus transport systems continue to deliver benefits long after people have forgotten how badly the projects disrupted the country.
In effect, the operators are delivering World Cup-scale infrastructure every year. And they are not alone in expanding the country's communication networks.
Just this week undersea cable owner Seacom announced its first foray into the fibre-to-the-home market, connecting suburbs south of Johannesburg.
Last month former iBurst owner WBS Holdings, now part of the Michael Jordaan and Paul Harris-backed Multisource, was rebranded as Rain, and announced it had rolled out 750 4G base stations. It has a target of 2000 by the end of the year.
Pioneering FTTH provider Vumatel announced this month it was using its recent acquisition, Fibrehoods, to bring aerial fibre to disadvantaged suburbs such as Cosmo City and Alexandra. At the same time, telecoms operator Vox Telecom switched on fibre networks in three precincts in Richards Bay, marking its first non-metropolitan deployment.
MTN's Smart Village fibre service for gated communities and Telkom's Openserve broadband division have declared they will open their fibre networks to any internet service provider that wants to offer connectivity to consumers. Dark Fibre Africa's new Squidnet division, an Internet of Things network of low-cost, low-power devices that monitor any environment, is already available to service providers in more than half of the country.
Last week, too, Microsoft and affordable broadband provider Brightwave unveiled a project to connect 609 schools, as well as healthcare clinics, in the Eastern Cape. They will use "TV white spaces", the unused gaps in wireless spectrum between digital broadcast signals.
This all suggests a massive infrastructure boom under way in South Africa.
However, the numbers for internet-user growth do not suggest a similar explosion. At the end of 2016, according to the report, 21-million South Africans had internet access. By the end of this year, the number will have reached 22.5-million.
That sounds promising, until you consider that around 29-million South Africans have smartphones. In other words, a quarter of smartphone users have a mechanism to access the internet, but cannot afford to do so. This highlights the real impact of the high cost of data: it's not merely about people finding data expensive; it's about an entire economy that is held back.
• Goldstuck is the founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za.
