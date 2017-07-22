ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The high cost of data is holding economy back

It's a common fallacy that lack of investment is a key obstacle to internet growth in South Africa. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that price rather than infrastructure is the problem.

The Internet Access in South Africa 2017 research report, released this week by World Wide Worx and Dark Fibre Africa, shows that the four major mobile network operators have, between them, invested more than R30-billion in infrastructure in their last financial year.

To put this in context, the spending by the government on the massive infrastructure built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup was put at R33-billion. While many of the stadiums built then have become white elephants, the improvements in transport infrastructure have been a lasting legacy. Improved highways, airports and specific projects such as the Gautrain and rapid bus transport systems continue to deliver benefits long after people have forgotten how badly the projects disrupted the country.

In effect, the operators are delivering World Cup-scale infrastructure every year. And they are not alone in expanding the country's communication networks.

Just this week undersea cable owner Seacom announced its first foray into the fibre-to-the-home market, connecting suburbs south of Johannesburg.