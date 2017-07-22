ANDILE KHUMALO: Power play of ministers behind DG bloodbath

Even as political leaders, they had to carve out executive powers to hire and fire as they saw fit, and not contend with DGs and deputy director-generals who were intrinsically against the "national democratic revolution".

No doubt, the new administration was aware of the potential of continued state capture by the old regime through its deployed DGs, who controlled all executive power and could drive supply-chain decisions to favour their real bosses. Sounds familiar?

Today "state capture" is the buzzword, and the policy empowering ministers to hire and fire DGs remains, despite calls by bodies such as the Public Service Commission for these powers to be taken away.

Why would a democratic government continue giving powers to ministers when the circumstances that gave rise to that policy are no longer relevant? Or are they?

In May last year, 27 former government DGs penned an open letter to President Jacob Zuma, his cabinet and parliament, appealing for an investigation into the irregular appointment of public servants and state capture. To ensure good governance, the former DGs said heads of department should be empowered to do their work without fear or favour, to allow them to "focus resources and efforts on delivering services to our people, growing the economy and achieving our [transformation] and developmental goals".

The DGs continued: "We submit this memorandum to express our collective concern at recent revelations of state capture by the Gupta family ..."

But neither the cabinet nor parliament has done the right thing, hence the high DG turnover. This inaction has thwarted attempts by Advocate Richard Sizani, the chairman of the Public Service Commission, who this week told me that its pleas for changes to the powers of the ministers had fallen on deaf ears since 2011.

"The major problem is actually legislative. The DGs have all the power to control all the funds and procurement and ministers have the power in terms of the Public Service Act to deal with all human-resources appointments," said Sizani.

The former DGs were quite clear in their letter: "We call upon the minister of the public service and administration to create an enabling environment to allow all public servants to act in terms of the existing prescripts and to freely come forward to provide information to the Public Inquiry [into state capture] as well as to report any breaches of the relevant legislation, regulations and codes of conduct."

As we wait for parliament to do the right thing, Sizani believes the executive does not want to let go of the powers to hire and fire. "We are asking that the Public Service Act must be reviewed ...

"[Many ministers are] clinging to that power and that's why we're calling for them to be relieved if we are going to professionalise the public service."

So it appears the only difference between the early 1990s and present South Africa is the reversed roles.

The DGs appear to care about the "national democratic revolution". The ministers are intent on delivering on the mandate of those who have deployed them. How else do we explain the Sassa contract debacle?

Until parliamentarians do the right thing and relieve ministers of these powers, the high turnover of DGs, the erosion of the public's trust in elective representatives and eating from the people's trough are here to stay.

