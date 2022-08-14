×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

How to … boost your EQ

Tips to improve your work relationships

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 08:28 Margaret Harris

We all need to work on our emotional intelligence (EQ) so we get on better with our colleagues and managers and improve general productivity.

“Emotional intelligence has an impact on all interactions among groups, friends and family. When these encounters are founded on emotionally mature behaviours, better outcomes, improved performance or greater team traditions can emerge, all of which contribute to the development of a stronger culture,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.