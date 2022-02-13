Careers My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career: Phindile Miya savours the sweet taste of her success in the sugar business Miya is the factory manager at Illovo Sugar SA’s Eston mill B L Premium

What do you do at work?

I am the factory manager for Eston sugar mill. This is one of four Illovo Sugar SA factories located in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and is the producer of raw sugar for direct consumption as well as some speciality sugars...