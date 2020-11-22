My Brilliant Career: Work’s not work when you are doing what you love
Michael Gullan is the founder and CEO of G&G Advocacy
22 November 2020 - 00:02
How would you describe your job?
I lead a very talented and passionate team who share a vision to change the way South African companies train and develop their people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now