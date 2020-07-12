Careers My Brilliant Career: It’s time to sell that old (beloved) cellphone Conor Copas is the founder of online cellphone marketplace Flip Phone BL PREMIUM

What is Flip Phone? How does it work?

Flip Phone is an online platform that allows customers to sell their used or new cellphones and buy certified, pre-owned phones. We’ve positioned the company with the customer in mind. We make it possible for customers to sell their pre-loved phones online safely, conveniently and hassle free instead of traditional peer-to-peer marketplaces or classifieds, where a lack of safety and trust are major factors. You do not have to meet untrusted third parties or wait up to a week while someone “inspects” your phone.