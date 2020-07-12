My Brilliant Career: It’s time to sell that old (beloved) cellphone
Conor Copas is the founder of online cellphone marketplace Flip Phone
12 July 2020 - 00:00
What is Flip Phone? How does it work?
Flip Phone is an online platform that allows customers to sell their used or new cellphones and buy certified, pre-owned phones. We’ve positioned the company with the customer in mind. We make it possible for customers to sell their pre-loved phones online safely, conveniently and hassle free instead of traditional peer-to-peer marketplaces or classifieds, where a lack of safety and trust are major factors. You do not have to meet untrusted third parties or wait up to a week while someone “inspects” your phone.
