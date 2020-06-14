How to ... win at networking
Networking during lockdown means new rules to follow toensure you make an impression
14 June 2020 - 00:00
You are a networking fiend, you know all the tricks, but that was in the real world, not the online one we have inhabited during lockdown.
Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup SA, says there are some rules to follow to ensure you make an impression.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now