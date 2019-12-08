Careers How to ... Get a job after graduating Five things to do to help you get the job you want BL PREMIUM

For recent graduates it is time to enter the world of work, and this can be daunting. But Jackie Carroll, the co-founder of Media Works, says: “It's also a very exciting time. Remember that you know what hard work is; it's hard work that got you here in the first place.” She has the following advice:

• Search for opportunities. The online world offers recruitment sites, company websites and LinkedIn, but don't forget the real world — recommendations from friends and family are also important.