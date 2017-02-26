Careers

Japan in bid to fight scourge of overtime - but it's hard work

More companies in workaholic Japan are getting creative with ways of getting employees out of the door early

BL PREMIUM
26 February 2017 - 17:57 Agency Staff

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.