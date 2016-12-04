First on the scene with life-saving app
Jaco Gerrits is founder and CEO of CrashDetech. He tells Margaret Harris that to start a business and make it a success, you have to overcome serious mental hurdles, irrespective of the industry
04 December 2016 - 08:42
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.