'I define my time at Icasa, especially the last three years, as religious commitment'
10 July 2022 - 06:57
Keabetswe Modimoeng, outgoing chair of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), is looking forward to spending more time with his children after a demanding three years at the helm.
This is his last week after six years with the regulator, first as a councillor then as acting chair and later permanently, for three years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now