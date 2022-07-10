Business Eskom weighs heavily on public debt, says economist B L Premium

Fitch Ratings has warned that in affirming SA's credit rating at BB- it has not factored into its debt forecast the additional R150bn capital injection that Eskom will need from the government.

The ratings agency maintained SA’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at BB- with a stable outlook, citing an improvement in the current account balance as the commodity super-cycle boosted the fiscus...