Eskom weighs heavily on public debt, says economist
10 July 2022 - 07:08
Fitch Ratings has warned that in affirming SA's credit rating at BB- it has not factored into its debt forecast the additional R150bn capital injection that Eskom will need from the government.
The ratings agency maintained SA’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at BB- with a stable outlook, citing an improvement in the current account balance as the commodity super-cycle boosted the fiscus...
