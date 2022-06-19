×

Business

‘Huge task’ in store for COP27 summit in Egypt after inconclusive UN climate talks

Developing nations say scant progress was made at the midyear session on key issues, in particular on setting up a finance facility to deal with mounting losses from extreme weather and rising seas

19 June 2022 - 09:09 Beh Lih Yi and Megan Rowling

A “disappointing” fortnight of UN talks in Bonn, Germany, has left much work to be done just five months before a crucial climate summit, diplomats and analysts said after negotiations failed to make progress on efforts to tackle climate change.

At the closing session on Thursday, developing nations expressed disappointment at the scant progress at the midyear session on major issues, in particular on setting up a finance facility to deal with mounting losses from extreme weather and rising seas...

