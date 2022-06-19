‘Huge task’ in store for COP27 summit in Egypt after inconclusive UN climate talks
Developing nations say scant progress was made at the midyear session on key issues, in particular on setting up a finance facility to deal with mounting losses from extreme weather and rising seas
19 June 2022 - 09:09
A “disappointing” fortnight of UN talks in Bonn, Germany, has left much work to be done just five months before a crucial climate summit, diplomats and analysts said after negotiations failed to make progress on efforts to tackle climate change.
At the closing session on Thursday, developing nations expressed disappointment at the scant progress at the midyear session on major issues, in particular on setting up a finance facility to deal with mounting losses from extreme weather and rising seas...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now