Good season forecast as hospitality industry shows signs of recovery
The apparent fading of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine help to boost SA’s attractions for foreign tourists
19 June 2022 - 08:58
SA’s largest hotel group, Tsogo Sun Hotels, believes there are clear signs the hospitality sector is finally in full recovery mode, with the JSE-listed company hopeful the upcoming foreign tourist season could be even better for SA than in the pre-Covid glory days.
CEO Marcel von Aulock said the group — which has changed its name to Southern Sun to differentiate it from the separately listed Tsogo Gaming — is, along with the rest of the sector, physically attending international trade shows again to market SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now