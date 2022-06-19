Business Good season forecast as hospitality industry shows signs of recovery The apparent fading of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine help to boost SA’s attractions for foreign tourists B L Premium

SA’s largest hotel group, Tsogo Sun Hotels, believes there are clear signs the hospitality sector is finally in full recovery mode, with the JSE-listed company hopeful the upcoming foreign tourist season could be even better for SA than in the pre-Covid glory days.

CEO Marcel von Aulock said the group — which has changed its name to Southern Sun to differentiate it from the separately listed Tsogo Gaming — is, along with the rest of the sector, physically attending international trade shows again to market SA...