Business Race against time to fix rail cargo crisis after floods Alternatives in place for transport of jet fuel as pressure grows on road haulage system between Durban and Joburg

Transnet’s plan to get single-line rail operations from Durban to Gauteng restored by the second week of June may be too optimistic given the extensive flood damage to the system, logistics and transport experts say.

They believe there will be a more drawn-out recovery for the rail system, which will have to be extensively rebuilt, putting more pressure on an already congested road-haulage system. ..