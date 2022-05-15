Race against time to fix rail cargo crisis after floods
Alternatives in place for transport of jet fuel as pressure grows on road haulage system between Durban and Joburg
15 May 2022 - 08:18
Transnet’s plan to get single-line rail operations from Durban to Gauteng restored by the second week of June may be too optimistic given the extensive flood damage to the system, logistics and transport experts say.
They believe there will be a more drawn-out recovery for the rail system, which will have to be extensively rebuilt, putting more pressure on an already congested road-haulage system. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now