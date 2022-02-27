Kubayi vents frustration at Telkom over spectrum obstacles
27 February 2022 - 07:31
The chair of the cabinet’s economics cluster has blasted Telkom and other mobile network operators for delaying the release of high-demand spectrum through endless court action.
In an interview with Business Times in parliament this week, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the litigation was harming economic growth and that the government had done all it could to speed up the release of spectrum but was being frustrated by those seeking to block the planned auction...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now