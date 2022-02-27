Business Kubayi vents frustration at Telkom over spectrum obstacles B L Premium

The chair of the cabinet’s economics cluster has blasted Telkom and other mobile network operators for delaying the release of high-demand spectrum through endless court action.

In an interview with Business Times in parliament this week, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the litigation was harming economic growth and that the government had done all it could to speed up the release of spectrum but was being frustrated by those seeking to block the planned auction...