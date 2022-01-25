‘Green’ copper company wants stock exchange listing, with plans to raise R100m in capital

Big Tree Copper, which describes itself as a green copper processor, is targeting a listing on either the JSE or Cape Town Stock Exchange in the first half of this year, with plans to raise more than R100m in capital when it comes to market.

Environmental conservation is not exactly synonymous with copper production in the South African context historically, but the nearly three-year-old Big Tree Copper said it has been changing that with its technology at its Nababeep site near Springbok that extracts copper from existing tailings dams and “previously misidentified waste rock piles” left behind by previous miners in the Northern Cape.

The company said these so-called waste piles are “copper oxide ore rock”.

Headed by Jan Nelson, a former CEO of Pan African Resources, the company said it is the only pure copper producer in SA, and that through its “rehabilitation process and over ground process” at its plant, which cost about $6m (about R91.9m) to build over three years, it extracts copper from old tailings dams and waste rock piles. The group treats what is left with chemicals to restore it and make it environmentally neutral.

The company has caught the eye of some high-profile investors, with funds managed by Coronation Fund Managers taking up a stake of just under 6% before the planned listing. Executive management and the board hold close to 60%, with the plan to target a free float of 30% to 35% for investors to buy shares at listing.