Business Work anywhere and commute by plane, Yahoo tells Japan employees B L Premium

Yahoo Japan is telling its 8,000 employees they can work anywhere in the country — and even be flown to work when the job requires it — bucking the trend of companies looking to return workers to offices in the third year of the pandemic.

The programme takes effect on April 1 and allows employees to commute by plane, which wasn’t previously an option, the company said this week...