Technology and sustainability: a winning combination for Kumba
The pandemic increased risk and uncertainty, but it also helped create a better business
14 November 2021 - 21:24
Kumba Iron Ore’s transition in 2018 to a value-focused business has paid off, with the group reaching the top spot in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, from third place last year.
“To deliver on our purpose of reimagining mining to improve people’s lives, we are changing the way we mine,” says Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. “We’re developing the future of sustainable mining through our FutureSmart Mining strategy, which is focused on technology, digitalisation and sustainability.”..
