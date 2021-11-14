Business Ahead of curve, but speed bumps ahead Montauk's success shows investors are backing renewables B L Premium

Renewable energy is an investment in the future and Montauk Renewables has been ahead of the curve, producing clean energy for more than three decades.

Montauk Holdings delisted from the JSE on January 1. Montauk Renewables started trading a week later on January 25, with a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary inward listing on the JSE. Investors holding one Montauk Holdings share received one share in Montauk Renewables...