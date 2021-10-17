Business HelloChoice: Farmers go digital as agritech investments gain momentum Tech start-ups are helping the agricultural industry to increase productivity, cut costs and find more efficient routes to market B L Premium

The use of technology in agriculture is gaining momentum and listed firms are investing in start-ups that have created platforms for farmers.

From drones to monitoring and controlling crop irrigation systems via smartphones, the agricultural industry, like many others, is adopting technology to increase productivity and cut costs. ..