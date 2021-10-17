HelloChoice: Farmers go digital as agritech investments gain momentum
Tech start-ups are helping the agricultural industry to increase productivity, cut costs and find more efficient routes to market
17 October 2021 - 07:16
The use of technology in agriculture is gaining momentum and listed firms are investing in start-ups that have created platforms for farmers.
From drones to monitoring and controlling crop irrigation systems via smartphones, the agricultural industry, like many others, is adopting technology to increase productivity and cut costs. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now