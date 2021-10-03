No petrol, no pigs to market
03 October 2021 - 00:03
Many British petrol stations were still dry this weekend after panic buying, fights at the pumps and drivers hoarding fuel after an acute shortage of truck drivers strained supply chains to breaking point.
Shortages of workers in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic have sown disarray through the economy, disrupting deliveries of fuel and medicines and leaving up to 150,000 pigs backed up on farms...
