Business V&A eyes growth as it weathers Covid The property has had few casualties among its retail tenants, with vacancies sitting at only 2%

The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, SA's most visited tourist destination, is holding up relatively well considering that about 40% of its normal foot traffic has disappeared over the past 15 months of lockdown restrictions.

The property, which is jointly owned by JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties and the Public Investment Corporation, has had few casualties among its retail tenants, with vacancies sitting at only 2%, and none of its big office users have left, even though some had options in their contracts to let go of space. And no hotels in the precinct have closed permanently...