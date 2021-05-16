Business Super-rich cash in with big bull-run stock sales Large shareholders frequently sell stock in planned intervals, often through pre-arranged trading programmes BL PREMIUM

Stock sales are reaping a windfall for the world's richest shareholders. Corporate insiders including Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin have ramped up stock sales recently, cashing in on a 14-month bull market run that's helped boost fortunes to the tune of trillions.

US public company insiders offloaded shares worth $24.4bn (about R343bn) this year through to the first week of May, with about half sold through trading plans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That's almost as much as the $30bn total they disposed of in the second half of 2020...