Business

Great run for SA hair-care brands

Sonto Pooe's range of 29 products for women can now be found at Pick n Pay, Clicks, Ackermans, Wellness Warehouse and Cosmetic Connection

BL PREMIUM
02 May 2021 - 00:06 JANE STEINACKER

Covid's cloud has had a silver lining for South African hair-care entrepreneurs, whose products are being embraced by major retailers and flew off the shelves during the hard lockdown.

In 2017, Game began stocking the NativeChild natural hair-care brand, less than two years after Sonto Pooe launched it from her home...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now