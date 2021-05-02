Great run for SA hair-care brands
Sonto Pooe's range of 29 products for women can now be found at Pick n Pay, Clicks, Ackermans, Wellness Warehouse and Cosmetic Connection
02 May 2021 - 00:06
Covid's cloud has had a silver lining for South African hair-care entrepreneurs, whose products are being embraced by major retailers and flew off the shelves during the hard lockdown.
In 2017, Game began stocking the NativeChild natural hair-care brand, less than two years after Sonto Pooe launched it from her home...
