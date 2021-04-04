SA airline sector plays waiting game
Carriers ‘burn cash’ in hope tourists, business clients will return
04 April 2021 - 00:07
SA's airline industry has limped into a holding pattern, desperately waiting for international tourists and corporate customers to return to the skies as the domestic leisure market alone is not enough to sustain a full recovery.
Making matters worse is that a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections is still a possibility, threatening further setbacks for an industry that, in the words of one CEO, is already facing a "bloodbath" in the domestic market...
