All-day blackout dents trust in Tokyo Stock Exchange
The outage will test the TSE's credibility just as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has prioritised digitalisation
04 October 2020 - 00:07
Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) was brought to a complete standstill by a hardware failure for all of Thursday in the worst outage experienced by the world's third-largest equity market.
The Japanese exchange said it would reopen as usual on Friday but frustrated investors were left unable to buy shares in Tokyo following an overnight rise on Wall Street.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now