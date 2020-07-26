Bicycle peddlers battle to meet demand from would-be pedallers
26 July 2020 - 00:04
Bikes are booming across the globe as people seek to avoid crowded buses and trains for their daily commutes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — or get back into shape after months of lockdown.
But with sales exploding, the cycling craze has left manufacturers and retailers out-pedalled by demand.
