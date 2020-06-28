Netflix sued over Sherlock's empathy
The suit alleges Holmes shows his feelings only in the final novels, and that as a result Springer's depiction and Netflix's adaptation would violate the estate's copyright
Netflix is being sued by the estate of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle for alleged breach of copyright after a new film portrayed the famous detective as having feelings and respecting women.
The film Enola Holmesis a Netflix adaptation of a series of Nancy Springer novels that imagines the detective has a teenage sister.
