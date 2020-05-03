Business ‘Eat fromage for France’ Thousands of tons of Gallic appellation cheese may be thrown away because cheesemakers can no longer sell to restaurants BL PREMIUM

The French are being urged to eat more fromage in an act of patriotism, as makers of traditional cheese issue a plea due to plummeting sales during the pandemic.

Thousands of tons of Gallic appellation cheese may be thrown away because cheesemakers can no longer sell to restaurants, while shoppers have put the brakes on comfort food in favour of essential fare.