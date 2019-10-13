Business UN running out of money as US and others default on their dues Secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns of the ‘worst cash crisis facing the UN in nearly a decade’ BL PREMIUM

The UN has an annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament, but right now, it is just trying to make sure its employees get paid after this month.

How did it end up more than $200m (R3bn) in the red? The answer: member states who have not paid their dues, including the US.