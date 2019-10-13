UN running out of money as US and others default on their dues
Secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns of the ‘worst cash crisis facing the UN in nearly a decade’
13 October 2019 - 00:04
The UN has an annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament, but right now, it is just trying to make sure its employees get paid after this month.
How did it end up more than $200m (R3bn) in the red? The answer: member states who have not paid their dues, including the US.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.