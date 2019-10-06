Farmers thirst for drop of hope
Government is about to release final master plan on water crisis
06 October 2019 - 00:13
The government is about to go public with the final version of its new master plan to tackle SA's acute water challenges, with an announcement possible this week.
It can't come too soon for the farmers of Northern Cape, who are among those hardest hit by persistent drought and water shortages and whose communities are slowly dying as employment prospects diminish and businesses flee.
