Coal 'to power SA for years to come'
Cleaner energy won't be adopted overnight, says Exxaro CEO
01 September 2019 - 00:18
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro, says he's not concerned about the fast-growing global trend away from coal.
"SA will be very much dependent on coal for the foreseeable future," he says. "To replace the current energy generation capacity with anything beyond coal is going to take a very long time."
