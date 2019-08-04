Pets making Wall St wag its tail
Treating your animals like humans is in the pet industry's interest
04 August 2019 - 00:04
When Dolly, the white shepherd dog owned by the divorced Hollywood actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Anniston, died on Sunday last week, they wrapped her in a blanket and scattered fresh flowers over her body.
"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle ... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A, laid down her sword and shield," Theroux posted on Instagram.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.