Strike threatens to sour citrus exports
21 July 2019 - 00:07
SA is set to have billions of rands worth of international citrus fruit exports and retail contracts cancelled because of a growing strike at the country's harbours.
SA is set to have billions of rands worth of international citrus fruit exports and retail contracts cancelled because of a growing strike at the country's harbours.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.