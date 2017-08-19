Emojis: can you really use them without looking stupid?

It was once dubbed "penmanship for illiterates", but emojis - the little symbols used to punctuate digital communications - have become so mainstream that 92% of the world's 3.2billion internet users admit to using them. Emojis have even been cited, successfully, in courtrooms from Israel to France as evidence of intent.

These icons range from the expressive - yellow cartoonish faces crying with laughter, looking angry, happy, sad, and so on - to the figurative - a dancing lady in a red dress; hands clasped in prayer; an avocado; a pizza slice - to the scatological - see the smiling pile of excrement emoji for further elucidation.

Now numbering more than 2,600, they have become an essential part of modern discourse.

Their use is even spilling over into the workplace since they were loaded on to Apple users' desktops in 2011. One US study found that 76% of respondents had sent the symbols to a colleague in a work e-mail. However, researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel warned this week that work users should proceed with caution, because "smileys ... decrease perceptions of competence".

Not so, says the world's first "emoji translator". Keith Broni, 27, was appointed by London-based consultancy firm Today Translations this year to iron out businesses' use of Unicode's pictorial language.

When companies are unsure as to whether communications containing a winking face emoji will come off as cheeky or just charmless, they give Broni a call.

"You don't want to try to use the power of emoji and have it backfire," he said. "In interpersonal communications, [using them incorrectly] can be confusing or even contradictory." For brands hoping the images would make them look relevant, failure to strike the right note "will look amateurish" and "like a corporate cash-in".

Broni is writing a guide to deploying emojis. "Five years ago, I would have said avoid using emojis in work e-mails to your boss," he said.

Today, things are different. "They're indicators of emotional expression, and an attempt to generate a sense of comradeship within a relationship."