Edcon shows signs of growth after years of pain
After a decade-long struggle the largest retailer by footprint, Edcon, is reaping the fruits of its labour. It reported a 165.4% rise in trading profit on Friday.
Edcon, the owner of Edgars, Jet and Boardman stores, has for the past 10 years had competitors drooling over its final demise, but as its turnaround strategy gains momentum its shareholders may have something to look forward to.
Edcon CEO Bernie Brookes said on Friday the right-sizing of the business has helped improve the results to capitalise the benefits for shareholders.
"In three to five years' time, if we are going to relist the business then you have to start showing signs of growth in sales and signs of growth in profit. So this is the start of exactly that," said Brookes.
"Over the next three years, we'd like to build credibility with our current owners and build credibility with potential future owners so that we can show them that profit is sustainable and this is the first baby step on exactly that way forward."
For the first quarter of 2017, trading profit rose to R89-million from a loss of R136-million in the same quarter last year.
In the same period, store costs decreased by 8.5%. This comes after Edcon closed underperforming stores, terminated agreements to sell international brands and cut jobs across the business.
Few staff redundancies
Brookes said 213 stores were closed from the first quarter of this year. Most were part of the Legit brand, which was sold to Retailability, while brands such as River Island and Tom Tailor that operated as free-standing stores were closed down.
Despite the store closures there have been fewer than 30 staff redundancies in the past 12 months. This is because "our actual number of Edgars and Jet stores are only marginally down", Brookes said. Staff were transferred to the new owners of Legit and those at free-standing stores were taken on at other stores.
Attiyah Vawda, an equity analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said it was too early to tell whether Edcon would begin to grab market share from its competitors, but "the signs are encouraging".
Brian Mugabe, an equity research analyst at Momentum SP Reid Securities, said: "The sector will remain competitive, but I'm not sure if it is a case of them regaining market share or it's just a case of them operationally having turned their business around."
For the period, the retailer' pro-forma adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased from R314-million to R354-million. But Edcon's total revenues decreased by R394-million, to just more than R6-billion. Retail credit sales decreased by 7.4% while cash sales were down 8%.
Please login or register to comment.