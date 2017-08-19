Edcon shows signs of growth after years of pain

After a decade-long struggle the largest retailer by footprint, Edcon, is reaping the fruits of its labour. It reported a 165.4% rise in trading profit on Friday.

Edcon, the owner of Edgars, Jet and Boardman stores, has for the past 10 years had competitors drooling over its final demise, but as its turnaround strategy gains momentum its shareholders may have something to look forward to.

Edcon CEO Bernie Brookes said on Friday the right-sizing of the business has helped improve the results to capitalise the benefits for shareholders.

"In three to five years' time, if we are going to relist the business then you have to start showing signs of growth in sales and signs of growth in profit. So this is the start of exactly that," said Brookes.

"Over the next three years, we'd like to build credibility with our current owners and build credibility with potential future owners so that we can show them that profit is sustainable and this is the first baby step on exactly that way forward."

For the first quarter of 2017, trading profit rose to R89-million from a loss of R136-million in the same quarter last year.

In the same period, store costs decreased by 8.5%. This comes after Edcon closed underperforming stores, terminated agreements to sell international brands and cut jobs across the business.