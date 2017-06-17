Diddy top of the money pops

It may come as a surprise to some, but rapper turned businessman P Diddy was the world's top earner on Forbes' list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities in the past year, edging out Beyonce.

Diddy earned $130-million (about R1.6-billion) in the past 12 months, of which $70-million came from selling a one-third stake in his Sean John clothing line. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is estimated by Forbes to be worth a total of $820-million even though he has released little music in the past decade.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who published a series of e-books last year, came in third.

AFP