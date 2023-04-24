Humour and emotive storytelling make for effective advertising

Kantar awards show that winning ads follow similar trends
The plug to build your dream 10% at a time
In an ever changing and evolving landscape, what makes for an effective creative ad? According to Kantar, such an ad should have clear marketing objectives, with brilliant execution; be distinctive and meaningfully different; trigger an emotional response; stay close to consumers and be up to date, in an industry that never rests.
Kantar recently revealed the winners of its 2023 Creative Effectiveness Awards, which recognise the most impactful ads of last year. The winning ads, says Kantar, embody five key trends which set them apart.
First, many of the winning ads use powerful storytelling and music to engage consumers and be more memorable.
Second, the ongoing challenges and crises of recent years have led to a search for other realities and a sense of escapism. As a result, some ads are digging into nostalgia, while others are flying into the future.
Third, ads are using humour to bring light relief, helping people to forget their troubles and providing a distraction.
Fourth, certain ads simply go down a refreshing and straightforward route of clear, easy and direct messaging.
Last, some of the winners continue on a rising trend in advertising that is working towards a better world, featuring genuine and positive social and environmental responsibility messages.
“Great ads have one thing in common: they leverage technology to understand how creatives across all platforms can help brands be meaningful and different,” says Jane Ostler, executive vice-president of global thought leadership at Kantar.
“Those who stand out focus on understanding what makes people tick and what helps the brand to be memorable. At a time when financial pressures mount in every corner of the world, it’s not surprising that humour and emotive storytelling permeate all award-winning ads.”
The winning ads are:
Digital and social
TV
Print and outdoor
To see the full top 10 award winners in each category, visit Kantar.com/creative-effective.
The big take-out: Not only is effective advertising cleverly conceived, it also needs to be kept simple.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Humour and emotive storytelling make for effective advertising
Kantar awards show that winning ads follow similar trends
In an ever changing and evolving landscape, what makes for an effective creative ad? According to Kantar, such an ad should have clear marketing objectives, with brilliant execution; be distinctive and meaningfully different; trigger an emotional response; stay close to consumers and be up to date, in an industry that never rests.
Kantar recently revealed the winners of its 2023 Creative Effectiveness Awards, which recognise the most impactful ads of last year. The winning ads, says Kantar, embody five key trends which set them apart.
First, many of the winning ads use powerful storytelling and music to engage consumers and be more memorable.
Second, the ongoing challenges and crises of recent years have led to a search for other realities and a sense of escapism. As a result, some ads are digging into nostalgia, while others are flying into the future.
Third, ads are using humour to bring light relief, helping people to forget their troubles and providing a distraction.
Fourth, certain ads simply go down a refreshing and straightforward route of clear, easy and direct messaging.
Last, some of the winners continue on a rising trend in advertising that is working towards a better world, featuring genuine and positive social and environmental responsibility messages.
“Great ads have one thing in common: they leverage technology to understand how creatives across all platforms can help brands be meaningful and different,” says Jane Ostler, executive vice-president of global thought leadership at Kantar.
“Those who stand out focus on understanding what makes people tick and what helps the brand to be memorable. At a time when financial pressures mount in every corner of the world, it’s not surprising that humour and emotive storytelling permeate all award-winning ads.”
The winning ads are:
Digital and social
TV
Print and outdoor
To see the full top 10 award winners in each category, visit Kantar.com/creative-effective.
The big take-out: Not only is effective advertising cleverly conceived, it also needs to be kept simple.
What differentiates truly effective and creative advertising?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.