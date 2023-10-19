Data fusion in the spotlight at the Pamro conference 2023

The importance of fusion, how it works, and its advantages was one the highlights at the recent 2023 Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) conference.

Held at the Sofitel Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco, the conference theme of “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the media landscape in Africa” was made possible by DStv media sales, Nielsen, Borderless Access, Ipsos, Ornico, Plus 94 Research, E-Tabs, Intergrate and Arena Events.

Nielsen SA’s MD Terry Murphy and media consultant Peter Langschmidt presented their paper “Fusion” that covered all the principles of fusion, unpacking how it works as well as its inherent advantages over classic single-source surveys.

Murphy explained that data fusion is the process of integrating multiple data sources by using common variables to match two or more data sets and create one unified database.