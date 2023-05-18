News & Insights

Travel switches direction

Tourism marketing embraces social media, influencers and AI as destinations go in search of post-pandemic crowds

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

The tourism industry finds itself at a post-pandemic crossroads where it urgently needs to rev up its marketing strategies. Shifting consumer preferences and technological advancements mean traditional approaches no longer suffice.

This is one of the points to emerge at Africa’s Travel Indaba last week in Durban, where deputy tourism minister Amos Mahlalela said he is confident the industry will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, while admitting problems including infrastructure deficiency and tourist safety...

