Is there a place for brand sponsorship in a digital-obsessed landscape?

Brand sponsorship has been living through an existential crisis for the best part of a decade.

While there has never been a question of the impact partnering with a sport or entertainment rights holder can have on brand awareness for sponsors, proving return beyond general awareness metrics has remained elusive.

The rise of digital advertising has made the prospects for sponsorship murkier. In a time where marketers are having to justify their budgets and show real return on that spend, digital is the platform to reach audiences and show true value to a brand’s bottom line.

However, going into 2023, digital is also facing new challenges. Major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are seeing a decrease in ad spend, while there are significant changes already affecting the digital advertising landscape including Apple limiting ad targeting on iOS devices and Google ending the use of third-party cookies in Chrome.

So, where does this leave these two marketing platforms? Are they destined to suffer at the hands of the changing environment or is this an opportunity for both? Is there a way that sponsorship and digital can complement each other to still provide value for brands?

Mscsports believes there is.