News & Insights

Chicken Licken licks ’em

13 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Fast-food brand Chicken Licken has won the Brand of the Year accolade at the 2022 Loeries awards for creative excellence.

Dubai-headquartered Impact BBDO won the Agency of the Year award as well as the Regional Agency Group of the Year. Impact BBDO also won three Grand Prix prizes in the integrated campaign category, PR & media communication and digital design.

Adman Pepe Marais was inducted into the Loeries hall of fame while Bernice Samuels was awarded the Marketing Leader and Innovation award.

The Loeries top dog rating

A recently published ranking of the award winners of the past three years is a tool that can help agencies choose whom they want to work with
