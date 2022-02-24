Entries for 2022 Radio Awards open in March

Entries for the eagerly awaited Radio Awards – now in their 12th year – open on March 16 2022. For more than a decade the awards have honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and broadcasting professionals to strive towards.

The 2022 entry categories can be viewed online here.

Entries close on May 31 2022.

For two years the winners have been announced online, but this year’s awards ceremony has been moved to later in the annual calendar to allow for the best chance to have a hybrid celebration, for which Covid compliance will be kept top of mind. Physical attendance will be limited at the gala dinner, while it will also be streamed live online. It will take place on October 1 2022.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards, says the programme is dedicated to fairness and integrity. It is focused on being credible, well-judged and transparent, recognising exceptional and innovative excellence in SA radio in players that range from in-front-of-the-mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers.

“We are delighted to host the premier awards programme celebrating the country’s finest talent in radio once again,” says Westoby. “[Broadcasting] has played such an important part in keeping people informed and feeling connected during what has been an extremely hard time during the pandemic. Radio remains one of the most accessible platforms for engaging millions of South Africans,” says Westoby.

The Radio Awards programme for 2022 will include two online digital dialogues. The first will take place during the entry process and will focus on how to create award-winning entries, with insights from past judges and winners. The second will take place after the awards ceremony, to showcase the insights and learnings from the 2022 winners.

The fan favourite “My Station” competition is back. It gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their number-one SA radio station and a chance to win a prize to the value of R40,000.

The “Bursary Award” is a proud initiative of the Radio Awards that aims to build future talent in the radio industry by providing a deserving individual with the right aptitude an opportunity to study further.

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise in radio, and contribute countless hours of their time to review the station entries. In the interest of expanding the diversity of the panel, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges. Nominations for the judging panel should be directed to Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa.

