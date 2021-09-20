Combating app fatigue? The solution could be progressive web apps

Progressive web apps (PWAs) take advantage of features offered by increasingly sophisticated web browsers, seamless API connectors and advanced front-end frameworks to offer experiences that are similar to those provided by native apps.

Because they launch in a browser, they open in the same way as a website would, so there’s no need for users to visit an app store and install a data-heavy app.

If architected correctly, they also have the added benefit of speed, offering much faster loading times than websites. This makes them particularly appealing in developing markets where there may be issues with the cost of mobile data and bandwidth or connectivity constraints.

But perhaps most fundamentally, PWAs can be installed and launched from the mobile device’s home screen, so there’s no need to open a browser. Just like a native app, a PWA can use the entire full-screen display.

With the world becoming mobile orientated — 77% of time spent online is via mobile devices - organisations such as Google, Microsoft and Apple are backing PWAs because they deliver a great user experience, improve customer acquisition, create greater engagement and, ultimately, boost revenue.

In this white paper, digital marketing agency Rogerwilco discusses what PWAs are and explores the benefits that brands and consumers stand to gain from their deployment. It looks at how they work, reviews the factors driving their adoption, and details some of the factors organisations should consider if they’re thinking about building a PWA.

Click here to download the white paper >>>

This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.