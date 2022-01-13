Media agencies in SA are missing a golden opportunity

Many media agencies in SA are missing a trick as more creative agencies move into their space, offering similar services and in some cases eating their lunch. This is just one finding from the newly released "Agency Scope 2021/2022" report, compiled by research company Scopen in conjunction with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Co (IAS).

The report also shows that digital marketing spend in SA is set to grow briskly this year, surpassing the current 37%. Since 2020 the sector has posted growth of close to 20% year on year.

The fourth edition of the report polled close to 500 senior industry professionals from more than 150 companies. The data forms part of a body of research conducted in 10 other markets across five continents.

César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen International, says global digital investment has grown by just under 6% in the past three years, with the highest digital budgets in China and Brazil (50.1% and 45.1% respectively). He says more partners are working with marketers "in a far more complex ecosystem", helping clients with their communication mix.

On average, each advertiser interviewed in the survey works across its communications, marketing, advertising and media projects with 13 different partners. When referring to digital engagement and expenditure, the data includes social, influencers, content, search, programmatic, customer relationship management and e-commerce.

IAS founder and CEO Johanna McDowell says: "The complexity of this number of partners requires robust leadership to establish which companies are responsible for which space, and how to keep them in their own lanes. The companies themselves must be acutely focused and leaders must manage collaboration. The two primary ways of doing this would be for the CMO [chief marketing officer] to run it, or to appoint a lead agency that the CMO can trust to assist with this hugely important aspect."

Vacchiano says a standout in the research is client satisfaction and appreciation of what agencies are doing to deepen working relationships through the pandemic.