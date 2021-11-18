When a brand takes a stand

Driven by increasing pressure from consumers to take an authentic stand on troubling societal issues, many leading brands now have no choice but to develop campaigns aimed at identifying problems and offering solutions.

Coca-Cola SA has unveiled a new brand philosophy and platform that invites consumers to celebrate what it terms is the real magic of humanity. Absa has launched a new campaign called "Here for the ready", aimed at young South Africans "who are ready to learn, work, grow, change, rise and participate".

Beer brand Carling Black Label continues to preach a strong message against gender-based violence with its successful "No excuse" campaign by getting men to acknowledge the problem and take personal action.

In a campaign launched this week, the brand partnered with fashion designer Suzaan Heyns who designed a bridal gown using data from cases of intimate partner violence shared by NGO Lifeline, with victims’ consent. Stories of abuse are stitched into the garment.

The brand is also working with the department of home affairs to get the SA Council of Churches to change traditional wedding vows to include a commitment to oppose gender-based violence.

Jenny Moore, GM brand, design and functions marketing: Absa Group, tells the FM that purpose now needs to be embedded in an organisation’s ethos. "If all you are doing to bring your purpose to life is making an emotional ad that is meant to make people feel good, and this does not translate into their experience with you as an organisation, then we are simply going down the road of purpose-washing."