TBWA\SA signs on a 'force' in Refilwe Maluleke

Refilwe Maluleke, the MD of leading strategic marketing consultancy Yellowwood, has been promoted to the role of chief strategy officer at TBWA\SA, but will retain her leadership role at the consultancy. She takes on her extra responsibilities with immediate effect.

The classically trained marketer joined Yellowwood in 2016, after having spent the formative stages of her career at Unilever and SA Breweries.

She has a high-performance mindset, driven by a passion for people and brands. Her experience across Sub-Saharan Africa is vast, and she has a proven track record of delivery across multiple brands, and strong relationships with some of the best marketers and agencies in SA.

Maluleke completed her MBA in London at the CASS Business School (now the Bayes Business School) and became MD at Yellowwood in 2018. Since then she has led the renaissance of an agency emerging from a legacy business to a future-facing organisation, ready to help clients confront and navigate change.

She has worked tirelessly to embed the potency of Yellowwood across the TBWA\ collective, while building new capabilities and attracting some of the industry’s best talent. Yellowwood’s growth in 2021 and its role in countless winning projects is evidence of this success. Being awarded as the most innovative brand consultancy on the continent by MEA Markets magazine is further endorsement of her work.