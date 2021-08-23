17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards brand finalists announced
Ten brands are in the running for the prestigious title of Overall Coolest Brand at the 17th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The top five finalists in each of the 61 categories have also been announced, with the winners to be celebrated at the online Sunday Times GenNext Awards event on September 9 2021.
The 10 finalists for the 2021 Overall Coolest Brand are (in alphabetical order): adidas, Apple, BMW, Gucci, Louis Vuitton/LV, Nike, Puma, Redbat, Samsung and Vans. The overall winner will be determined by their scores across categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6,000 young people aged eight to 13 (tweens), 14 to 18 (teens), 18 to 24 (tertiary) and 24 to 30 (young professionals/adults).
Refilwe Maluleke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Sunday Times, says: “The youth are dealing with high levels of anxiety due to the challenges we face as a country, which have been exacerbated by the implications of the pandemic and associated lockdowns such as illness, loss of life, loss of livelihoods, increased gender-based violence and uncertainty about the future.”
She believes that in this context, true relevance comes from those brands looking to serve young people in some way, whether it’s helping them navigate the chaos, find respite from the challenges, or allow them to safely explore their world and themselves with minimal physical, social, professional, reputational or financial risk.
This year also saw the introduction of some new categories, reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Store, Coolest Technology Brand, Coolest Digital Learning Platform and Coolest Fitness Device.
“The adoption of technology during the Covid lockdown has been phenomenal, and this clearly drove the need for more market intelligence in the youth sector. We’re excited to extend the survey with these new categories, allowing us to feed valuable insights back to our advertisers and customers,” says Eben Gewers, head of sales and marketing at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext.
This year also saw young people over 18 being polled on their preference for alcohol brands for the first time.
Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline partners Yellowwood and Gautrain, and corporate partners Proudly South African and CliffCentral. The Sunday Times GenNext Awards event and webinar series is managed by Arena Events.
Here are the list of the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards (in alphabetical order)
FINALISTS - Coolest Banks 2021
Absa
Capitec Bank
FNB
Nedbank
Standard Bank
FINALISTS - Coolest Cellphones 2021
Hisense
Huawei
iPhone
Nokia
Samsung
FINALISTS - Coolest Clothing Stores 2021
H&M
Markham
Mr Price / MRP
Sportscene
Woolworths
FINALISTS - Coolest Clothing Brands 2021
adidas
Gucci
Louis Vuitton / LV
Nike
Redbat
FINALISTS - Coolest Hotels 2021 - NEW
Blue Waters Hotel
City Lodge
Protea Hotel
Sun City Hotel
Sun International
FINALISTS - Coolest Shopping Malls 2021
Canal Walk
Gateway Theatre of Shopping
Mall of Africa
Sandton City Mall
V & A Waterfront Mall
FINALISTS - Coolest Online Store 2021 - NEW
Amazon
Mr Price / MRP
Superbalist
Takealot
Zara
FINALISTS - Coolest Companies to work for 2021
Apple
BMW
Mercedes-Benz
Nike
Samsung
FINALISTS - Coolest Telecoms Providers 2021
Cell C
MTN
rain
Telkom
Vodacom
FINALISTS - Coolest Tinned Food 2021
All Gold
KOO
Lucky Star
Pick n Pay No Name Brand
Woolworths
FINALISTS - Coolest Public Transport Brand 2021 - NEW
Bolt
City to City
Gautrain
Taxi
Uber
FINALISTS - Coolest Motor Vehicles 2021
BMW
Ferrari
Lamborghini
Mercedes-Benz
Range Rover
FINALISTS - Coolest Stationery Store 2021
CNA
Game
Makro
PNA
Shoprite
FINALISTS - Coolest Petrol Stations 2021
Caltex
Engen
Sasol
Shell
Total
FINALISTS - Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2021
Gold Reef City
Kruger National Park
Sun City
Table Mountain
uShaka Marine World
FINALISTS - Coolest Technology Brand 2021 - NEW
Apple
Huawei
Microsoft
Samsung
FINALISTS - Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2021
City Press
Rising Sun
Soccer Laduma
Sunday Sun
Sunday Times
FINALISTS - Coolest TV Channels 2021
Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301)
Channel O (DStv Channel 320)
Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303)
Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161)
Nickelodeon ( DStv Channel 305)
FINALISTS - Coolest Local TV Programmes/Series 2021 - NEW
Durban Gen
Gomora
The Queen
The River
Uzalo
FINALISTS - Coolest Kids TV Channels 2021
Boomerang (DStv Channel 302)
Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301)
Disney (DStv Channel 303)
Disney Junior (DStv Channel 309)
Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305)
FINALISTS - Coolest Advertising Medium 2021
Television
TikTok
YouTube
FINALISTS - Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2021
Fakaza Music
Google Play Music
Mp3 Juice
Spotify
YouTube Music
FINALISTS - Coolest Radio Stations 2021
5FM
Jacaranda
Metro FM
Ukhozi FM
Umhlobo Wenene
FINALISTS - Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2021
Futurelife
Jungle Oats
Kellogg’s Coco Pops
Kellogg’s Corn Flakes
Weet-Bix
FINALISTS - Coolest Grocery Stores 2021
Checkers
Pick n Pay
Shoprite
Spar
Woolworths Food
FINALISTS - Coolest Fast Food Places 2021
Debonairs Pizza
KFC
McDonald’s
Spur
Steers
FINALISTS - Coolest Restaurants 2021
Debonairs Pizza
McDonald’s
Mugg & Bean
RocoMamas
Spur
FINALISTS - Coolest Energy Products 2021
Dragon Energy Drink
Energade
Monster Energy Drink
Powerade
Red Bull Energy Drink
FINALISTS - Coolest Snacks 2021
Doritos
Lay’s
Oreos
Pringles
Simba
FINALISTS - Coolest Cold Drinks 2021
Appletizer
Coca-Cola
Fanta
Lemon Twist
Sprite
FINALISTS - Coolest Universities 2021
Unisa
University of Cape Town / UCT
University of Johannesburg / UJ
University of Pretoria / Tuks
Wits University
FINALISTS - Coolest Sweets 2021
Beacon Jelly Tots
Maynards
Pin Pop
Smarties
Yogueta
FINALISTS - Coolest Chocolates 2021
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Ferrero Rocher
KitKat
Lindt
Lunch Bar
FINALISTS - Coolest TV/Streaming/Content Channels/Platforms 2021
DStv
Netflix
Showmax
TikTok
YouTube
FINALISTS - Coolest Online Influencer 2021
AKA
Bonang Matheba
Cassper Nyovest
Pearl Thusi
Somizi Mhlongo
FINALISTS - Coolest Gaming Console 2021
Cellphone
Computer / Laptop
PlayStation Consoles
PSP / PS Vita
Xbox Consoles
FINALISTS - Coolest Male Deodorants 2021
adidas
AXE
English Blazer
Nivea Men
Playboy
FINALISTS - Coolest Female Deodorants 2021
Avon
Dove
Nivea
PlayGirl
Shield
FINALISTS - Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2021
Always
Avon Feminine
Kotex
Lil-Lets
Stayfree
FINALISTS - Coolest Specialist Health Stores 2021
Avon
Clicks
Dis-Chem
Game
Woolworths
FINALISTS - Coolest Make-Up Brands 2021
Avon
Inuka
L’Oréal Base
MAC
Revlon
FINALISTS - Coolest Social Media Platforms 2021
TikTok
YouTube
FINALISTS - Coolest Soap Bars 2021
Dettol
Dove
Lifebuoy
Nivea
Protex
FINALISTS - Coolest Spreads 2021 - NEW
Black Cat Peanut Butter
Melrose
Nutella
Rama
Yum Yum Peanut Butter
FINALISTS - Coolest Local Sportsperson 2021 - NEW
Doctor Khumalo
Percy Tau
Siphiwe Tshabalala
Siya Kolisi
Thembinkosi Lorch
FINALISTS - Coolest Local Club DJs 2021- NEW
Black Coffee
DJ Kabza de Small
DJ Zinhle
Major League DJz
Master KG
FINALISTS - Coolest Local Celeb 2021- NEW
AKA
Big Zulu
Cassper Nyovest
Connie Ferguson
DJ Zinhle
FINALISTS - Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2021
adidas
Jordan
Nike
Puma
Vans
FINALISTS - Coolest Skincare Products 2021
Avon
Dove
Gentle Magic
Nivea
Vaseline
FINALISTS - Coolest Colleges 2021
Boston City College
Cape College
Damelin College
IIE Rosebank College
Port Elizabeth TVET College
FINALISTS - Coolest Toy Store 2021
Crazy Store
Game
Makro
Toys R Us
ToyZone
FINALISTS - Coolest Food Delivery App 2021
Bolt Food
Checkers Sixty60
Mr Delivery / Mr D
Pick n Pay Delivery
Uber Eats
FINALISTS - Coolest Insurance companies 2021- NEW
1st For Women Insurance
Clientèle
Discovery
Old Mutual
OUTsurance
FINALISTS - Digital learning platform 2021- NEW
Google Classroom
Mindset Channel (DStv Channel 319)
YouTube
Zoom
FINALISTS - Coolest Loyalty programme 2021- NEW
Clicks Club Card
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
Shoprite Xtra Savings
Vodacom
Woolworths W Rewards
FINALISTS - Coolest Fitness Device 2021- NEW
Apple Watch
Galaxy Fit 2
Huawei Health Band
Huawei Watch
Samsung Gear Fit
FINALISTS - Coolest Sauces 2021 - NEW
All Gold
Chicken Licken / Soul Fire Sauce
Nando’s Sauces
Spur Sauces
Steers Sauces
FINALISTS - Coolest Hot Beverage 2021- NEW
Jacobs
McDonald’s
Milo
Nescafé
Nestlé Hot Chocolate
FINALISTS - Coolest Shower Gel 2021- NEW
Avon Products
Dove Shower Gel
Nivea Shower Gel
Sanex
Shower to Shower
FINALISTS - Coolest Alcohol* 2021- NEW (*Category only voted for by youth 18 years and older)
Belgravia London Dry Gin
Brutal Fruit
Heineken Beer
Hennessy Cognac
Savanna Cider
FINALISTS - Coolest Brand Overall 2021
adidas
Apple
BMW
Gucci
Louis Vuitton / LV
Nike
Puma
Redbat
Samsung
Vans
